Clemson players Logan Davidson, Kyle Wilkie and Brooks Crawford talk about the fifth-ranked Tigers’ 10-1 win over Austin Peay Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Davidson went 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run, four RBIs and four runs scored, while Crawford allowed just one run and struck out a career-high 10 batters while going deep into the seventh inning.

Austin Peay, one of the best hitting teams in the country, finished the afternoon with just four hits.