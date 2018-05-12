Davidson puts Tigers on top early

Clemson jumped to an early lead Saturday at Doug Kingsmore.
Logan Davidson hit a home run to left field to start the game. It was Davidson’s 11th on the season.
The Tigers stranded two but led 1-0 after one.
Clemson jumped to an early lead Saturday at Doug Kingsmore.
Logan Davidson hit a home run to left field to start the game. It was Davidson’s 11th on the season.
The Tigers stranded two but led 1-0 after one.
Brooks Crawford pitched a gem and Logan Davidson went 3-3 with four RBIs to lead Clemson to a 10-1 win over Austin Peay. The win was coach Lee’s 400th of his career. Crawford was outstanding on the (…)
Clemson added another run in the fifth. Jordan Greene walked to start things off before Logan Davidson doubled to left field. It was Davidson’s second RBI of the day and he has been responsible for (…)
Austin Peay tied the game with a run in the top of the third, but the Tigers bounced right back. Logan Davidson walked to start the inning. Davidson advanced to third on a throwing error on a pickoff (…)
Eads (Tenn.) Briarcrest Christian offensive tackle/defensive end Omari Thomas reported an offer from Clemson via social media Saturday. Thomas (6-5, 275) is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 43 overall (…)
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab High School four-star athlete Makiya Tongue named Clemson one of his top 10 schools on Saturday. Alabama, Auburn, Arizona State, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, (…)
Later this summer, former Clemson All-American Brian Dawkins will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the first former Tiger to ever receive the game’s greatest honor. But before he became a (…)
It was a crazy week for former Clemson basketball star Terrence Oglesby. Not only did he graduate from Clemson on Friday, but he also got to see his old friend and former Clemson teammate, Demontez Stitt, (…)
Linebacker is an important position for Clemson in this recruiting cycle, with the Tigers set to lose four linebackers following the 2018 season. So far, Clemson has picked up commitments from two linebackers (…)
The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 5 Clemson’s 6-3 Friday night loss to Austin Peay to open the weekend series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. What (…)
Despite fifth-ranked Clemson’s 6-3 loss to Austin Peay Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Ryan Miller came out of the bullpen and pitched as effectively as he could. The senior set career highs by (…)