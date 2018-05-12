Davidson puts Tigers on top early

Baseball

Clemson jumped to an early lead Saturday at Doug Kingsmore.

Logan Davidson hit a home run to left field to start the game.  It was Davidson’s 11th on the season.

The Tigers stranded two but led 1-0 after one.

Clemson added another run in the fifth. Jordan Greene walked to start things off before Logan Davidson doubled to left field.  It was Davidson’s second RBI of the day and he has been responsible for (…)

Austin Peay tied the game with a run in the top of the third, but the Tigers bounced right back. Logan Davidson walked to start the inning.  Davidson advanced to third on a throwing error on a pickoff (…)

