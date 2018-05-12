Graduation Photo Gallery

Friday was a special day for many current and former Clemson athletes. It was also graduation for two of The Clemson Insider’s student workers.
Latest
Despite loss, Miller dominated on the mound
Despite fifth-ranked Clemson’s 6-3 loss to Austin Peay Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Ryan Miller came out of the bullpen and pitched as effectively as he could. The senior set career highs by (…)
Lee: 'Free 90's difference in the game'
Clemson head coach Monte Lee said the “Free 90’s” were the difference in the game Friday night as the Tigers walked nine and Austin Peay just three in a 6-3 loss at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in (…)
Beer, Miller after loss to Austin Peay
Seth Beer hit a home run for the fourth game in a row, but it wasn’t enough as Clemson fell to Austin Peay at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, 6-3, Friday in Clemson. Ryan Miller had another strong (…)
Tigers can’t fight their way back against Austin Peay
It was obvious it was not going to be Clemson’s night from the outset Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. In Game 1 of their three-game series with Austin Peay, Tigers’ starter Jacob Hennessy (…)
Hall delivers in the fourth
Clemson freshman Sam Hall came up big in the bottom of the fourth inning for the Tigers in their game against Austin Peay Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers’ answered an Austin Peay run (…)
Beer gets things going for Tigers
Seth Beer finally got Clemson on the scoreboard in the third inning when he sent a bomb to deep right field and over the Cajun Café against Austin Peay Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Beer’s (…)
Mitchell, Reed discuss NBA Draft process
Friday was a big day for Clemson basketball players Shelton Mitchell and Marcquise Reed, and it has nothing to do with basketball. The two graduated from Clemson University as 3,525 students received their (…)
Big-time Georgia linebacker adds Clemson offer
Carrollton (Ga.) four-star linebacker Kevin Swint has received a big scholarship offer, from Clemson. The class of 2020 prospect announced the news via social media Friday. “Words can’t express my (…)