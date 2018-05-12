Instant Replay: Austin Peay 6, Clemson 3

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 5 Clemson’s 6-3 Friday night loss to Austin Peay to open the weekend series at

Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Governors (30-20) jumped out to a quick lead as the first two batters of the game reached and came around to score to take a 2-0 lead. Austin Peay added two runs in the second on solo homers to double their lead to 4-2. The Tigers (37-13) cut the lead to 4-2 in the third on a two-run Seth Beer homer after Logan Davidson singled. The Governors got a run on back-to-back doubles to start the fourth and Clemson answered with a run in the bottom of the frame on a Sam Hall RBI single to make it 5-3. Austin Peay added an insurance run in the top of the ninth on a long home run to take game one of the three-game series with a 6-3 win.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed in the early innings as the Tigers found themselves in a quick hole and had to play from behind before they even had an at-bat. Clemson battled throughout the night but was never able to get closer than a two-run deficit.

What went right?

Kyle Wilkie had three hits to run his hitting streak to 15 games and Davidson had three hits to extend his streak to 11 games as the Tigers had 12 hits in the contest. Beer hit his 16th homer of the season and 50th of his career as one of his two hits. Ryan Miller pitched a career-best 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing a hit while striking out a career-high nine batters. Ryne Huggins and Spencer Strider retired both batters they faced in the ninth with strikeouts.

What went wrong?

Clemson starter Jacob Hennessy struggled, allowing five runs on eight hits in 3.1 innings. The Tiger offense, despite outhitting the Governors 12-10, struggled to get key hits as they stranded 10 runners and got beat at their own game as Austin Peay had five extra-base hits (two doubles and three homers) to Clemson’s two extra-base hits (one double and one homer).