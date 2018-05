Austin Peay tied the game with a run in the top of the third, but the Tigers bounced right back.

Logan Davidson walked to start the inning. Davidson advanced to third on a throwing error on a pickoff play at first. A wild pitch allowed Davidson to slide in and score. The play was close and went to replay, but Davidson was ruled safe on the field and on the replay.

After three innings Clemson led Austin Peay 2-1.