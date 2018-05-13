Clemson offer surprises 4-star lineman

On Saturday, four-star class of 2020 offensive tackle Omari Thomas received an unexpected but exciting scholarship offer from Clemson.

“I was very excited, very excited, to receive an offer from Clemson,” said Thomas, who attends Briarcrest Christian School in Eads, Tenn.

“It came as a surprise. I didn’t really think that they were going to offer me, so I was just blessed to receive that kind of offer.”

Clemson assistant Lemanski Hall stopped by Thomas’s school to check him out on Thursday during the ongoing spring evaluation period.

Hall liked what he saw, and two days later, extended Clemson’s offer.

“This morning I called coach Hall and we just talked, then he let me know that I have the offer from them,” Thomas said. “He was just talking to me about how he liked my game and how he wants me to come on a visit up to the school this summer.”

Thomas, who had not been in contact with Clemson prior to the offer, said he “most definitely” plans to visit campus.

“I don’t know when I’m going to be able to go, but I know I want to go up there though,” he said.

Clemson joins well over a dozen schools on Thomas’s offer list, which includes Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, LSU and Texas A&M, among others.

Just a rising junior, Thomas (6-5, 275) is in no hurry to make his decision and doesn’t expect to commit until his senior year.

“All I know is everybody has a chance,” Thomas said of his recruitment. “I don’t really have top schools right now, but I would say that Clemson is in the mix just like any other school, honestly.”

What appeals to Thomas from what he knows about Clemson?

“Just the way they play and the atmosphere,” he said.

Thomas has been to Arkansas, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Alabama so far this year. He and a few teammates are planning a tour of various schools this summer.

247Sports ranks Thomas as the No. 9 offensive tackle and No. 43 overall prospect in the 2020 class. Some schools are recruiting him as a defensive lineman, but Clemson likes him as an O-tackle.