Davidson's bat helps lead Tigers to victory

Logan Davidson is hot at the plate right now and his performance Saturday afternoon helped lead fifth-ranked Clemson to a 10-1 victory over Austin Peay at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to even the three-game series.

The sophomore was 3-for-3 with four runs batted in and two walks. He also scored four times. He led off the Tigers’ first inning with a solo home run which extended his hitting streak to 12 games.

“Basically, I’m just keeping it simple,” Davidson said after the game. “Just getting my foot down and seeing the ball hit the bat. All the way to the bat is the big key for me right now.

“I’m not trying to do too much. Just trusting, not falling into the traps of thinking, I guess you could say. That’s pretty much what I’m doing.”

After losing 6-3 Friday night, Davidson said the Tigers (38-13) knew they had to come out aggressive at the plate on Saturday. They scored 10 runs on six hits and Davidson had three of those hits. Clemson also walked 10 times.

“I think we made an adjustment on the aggressiveness end,” Davidson said. “I think we felt like we really had to get after it. Brooks Crawford, hats off to him.

“He came out and had a great game and kept us in the game the whole time. When you have a guy pitching like that you have to score runs behind him. It just kind of gives you that drive.”

In the seventh inning, Davidson crushed a ball to left field that appeared to be his second home run of the game. However, it was called foul and after review the call was not turned over.

“I felt like it was fair, but unfortunately when you hit balls that high sometimes it’s hard to get them on camera,” he said. “They made the call they thought was right so you can’t argue with that.

“At the end of the day it’s a foul ball so you can’t argue with that. I was just trying to be aggressive on both of those to be honest. He had a good fastball, good changeup. I saw a fastball up and just took my best hack at it.”

Before today’s third game of the series, the Clemson seniors will be honored. Davidson said this day every year can be an emotional one and the team will definitely be playing for the ones who play their last regular season home game at Doug Kingsmore.

“I remember last year it was an incredible weekend,” Davidson said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t end the way we wanted it to but there was a lot of emotion involved losing some of the guys like Rudy (Andrew Cox), Charlie Barnes, Pat Krall, all those guys.

“We developed a really good relationship with them while we were here. It’s going to be tough and I know the season isn’t over yet but it is there last home game. It is kind of a milestone for them so we’re definitely going to be playing for them tomorrow.”