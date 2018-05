By: Will Vandervort | 47 minutes ago

Clemson head coach Monte Lee was happy but worn out as well following his Tigers’ 3-2 win over Austin Peay on Sunday.

Fifth-ranked Clemson won the game in the 11th inning when Grayson Byrd hit a walk-off home run to left field.

“That was fun,” Lee said sarcastically to the media after the game.

With the win, the Tigers won the three-game series, 2-1.