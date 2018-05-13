Photo gallery: Clemson Senior Day

Photo gallery: Clemson Senior Day

Prior to Sunday’s 3-2 victory over Austin Peay in 11 innings, fifth-ranked Clemson hosted Senior Day at Doug Kingsmore Stadium as it honored its 2018 senior baseball players.

Here is a gallery from the festivities. SENIOR DAY PHOTO GALLERY

