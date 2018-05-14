4-star calls Clemson offer 'huge'

When he woke up Monday, four-star linebacker Derek Wingo wasn’t expecting to get an offer from Clemson in the immediate future. However, that’s exactly what happened.

The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas standout was informed of his offer from the Tigers on Monday morning.

“It’s huge,” Wingo said of the offer. “I wasn’t really expecting it. I have been talking to coach (Brent) Venables a couple times, but I wasn’t sure he would offer me until next year. But I’m glad I got it already.”

Venables relayed the offer to Wingo through his head coach. Last week, Venables stopped by Wingo’s school to evaluate him in person.

Wingo (6-2, 210) said he had communicated a little bit with Clemson’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach prior to the offer.

“He told me just to keep working out,” Wingo said, “and he loves what he sees and they really like me.”

Wingo really likes Clemson, as well.

“In two words I can just say a championship program,” Wingo said when asked to describe his impression of Clemson. “Coach V has a way of making his defense rally to the ball and be explosive.”

Wingo said he wants to visit Clemson moving forward, “hopefully” this summer. He is also looking to get to Ohio State, Oklahoma and LSU.

More than a dozen schools have extended offers to Wingo, including Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia, Florida, Ole Miss, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Boston College, among others.

Where do the Tigers stand in his recruitment after entering the mix?

“Top 5 definitely,” he said.

Wingo cited Ohio State and Oklahoma as a couple of his other favorites. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 16 outside linebacker and No. 258 overall prospect in the 2020 class, while Rivals rates him as a four-star prospect.

Clemson also offered Wingo’s teammate, four-star safety Jordan Battle, on Monday.