Clemson offers top Ohio O-lineman

Clemson has offered Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller 2019 offensive guard Zach Carpenter, he announced via Twitter on Monday.

Carpenter is ranked by Rivals as the No. 4 offensive lineman from the state of Ohio and No. 15 offensive guard nationally for the 2019 class.

As The Clemson Insider reported would happen, Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell stopped by Carpenter’s school on Monday. Caldwell dropped off the offer while there.

Carpenter has two dozen offers in total. He feels Michigan, Indiana, Nebraska, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Louisville are recruiting him the hardest along with the Tigers.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder told TCI on Sunday that an offer from Clemson would be big for him, and he got it a day later.

“I visited Clemson last fall for a game and we saw the facilities and talked with Coach Caldwell, Coach (Tony) Elliott and Coach (Jeff) Scott,” Carpenter said. “We’d like to get back down there to get a better understanding about academIcs, talk to Coach Dabo (Swinney) and see more of the campus. Getting an offer would be amazing.”

Carpenter, who visited Clemson for The Citadel game last November, hopes to commit to a school this summer before his senior season begins. He wants to make more visits, including another one to Clemson, before rendering his decision.

As a junior in 2017, Carpenter was named the Ohio Division One Offensive Lineman of the Year and earned first-team All-State honors.

Clemson has signed an offensive lineman from the state of Ohio in each of the last two recruiting cycles: four-star Matt Bockhorst in 2017 and five-star Jackson Carman in 2018.