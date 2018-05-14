Clemson third after first round of NCAA regional

Clemson, S.C.—Doc Redman and Colby Patton each had rounds of two-under-par 70 to lead Clemson to a 283 team score and a third-place standing after the first round of the NCAA Bryan Regional. Clemson stands just four shots behind host school and No. 1 seed Texas A&M and just one shot behind second-place Baylor.

Most importantly, the Tigers are 11 shots ahead of the cutline entering the second round on Tuesday. The tournament runs for three days and 54 holes through Wednesday. The top five teams in the 13-team regional will move on to the NCAA national Championship in Stillwater, Okla. May 25.

Redman had six birdies and four bogeys on the way to his 10th under-par round in just 19 total rounds this year. He stands in seventh place after the first round. Patton had four birdies and two bogeys on Monday, including a three-under-par 33 on the back nine. He had birdies on holes 13, 15, and 18 in scoring his seventh under-par round of the year.

Bryson Nimmer, Clemson’s No. 2 player, had a one-under-par 71 thanks to three birdies and two bogeys. The three-time All-ACC player had his 17th under-par round of the year.

Turk Pettit, Clemson’s scoring average leader this year at 70.48 this year, had an even par 72 on Saturday, but he finished strong with consecutive birdies on the 17th and 18th holes. Kyle Cottam had four birdies, but shot 73.

Live scoring is available on golfstat.com.

Team Scores

1. Texas A&M 279, 2. Baylor 282, 3. Clemson 283, 4. UCLA 288, 5. South Carolina 293, 6. Mississippi 294, 7. Bradley 295, 8. Kentucky 298, 9. Mississippi State 300, 10. Georgia 303, 11. San Francisco 304, 12. UNC Wilmington and Northern Colorado 306.

Clemson Individuals

7. Doc Redman 70, 7. Colby Patton 70, 12. Bryson Nimmer 71, 19. Turk Pettit 72, 24. Kyle Cottam 73.

By Staff Report