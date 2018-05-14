Tigers offer top-100 safety

Clemson has extended an offer to Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star safety Jordan Battle, he announced via Twitter on Monday.

Battle (6-1, 187) is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 safety and No. 63 overall prospect in the 2019 class.

More than two dozen schools have offered Battle, including the likes of Ohio State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Florida, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia Tech.

Last fall, Battle told The Clemson Insider he was highly interested in Clemson.

“It would be a great honor to receive an offer from a powerhouse team like Clemson,” Battle said then. “South Carolina is where my dad is from, so you know he likes Clemson.”

“I like the way they enter the game before kickoff and run down the hill to the sideline,” he added, “and they have been sending DBs to the league these past couple of years.”

As a junior last season, Battle totaled 55 tackles, four interceptions for 100 interception yards, three pass deflections and a fumble recovery.

He is teammates at St. Thomas Aquinas with 2020 four-star linebacker Derek Wingo, who received an offer from Clemson on Monday as well.