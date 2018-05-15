Brownell speaks out on proposed transfer rule

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell, like most coaches, is not in favor of a proposed rule change to the Division I Council that would grant some exceptions to the requirement for undergraduate football and basketball players to sit one year after a transfer.

In April, the Division I Transfer Working Group affirmed its strong support for a proposal that would eliminate the ability of schools to influence athletics scholarships provided to student-athletes after they transfer, according to the NCAA.com.

Working group members also continued to back a proposal that would strengthen the penalty for tampering with a college athlete at another school. The working group has asked the NCAA Division I Council to move forward on a vote in June on the proposal.

“I don’t like it,” Brownell said to The Clemson Insider Monday prior to the ACC Spring Meetings in Amelia Island, Fla. “I don’t think there are many of us in coaching that like the idea of young people being able to transfer and being eligible immediately. I just think no matter what happens in a four-year career, at some point you are going to run into some adversity. It is not always going to go the way you want and we are making it too easy to give up and given in and go somewhere else.”

The Division I Working Group considered many options that might be considered in the ruling. The new transfer proposal is one of the many topics ACC basketball and football coaches will be discussing the next two days at the ACC Spring Meetings at the Ritz Carlton.

“Obviously, the thing nobody wants to talk about is that all of sudden you are going to be recruiting off each other’s roster and that is not good. That is not what this was set up to be,” Brownell said. “It will create, I think, a ton of animosity amongst coaches. I think it will be extremely difficult to have relationships with other coaches because they are going to become estranged with this process.

“It already happens a little bit with the fifth-year transfers. I understand that part of the rule and if a kid graduates and wants to go somewhere else, he should have that opportunity. Having been a mid-major coach and having some really, really good players, there is no way you will be able to keep those guys, especially if they don’t have to sit out a year. You are going to lose any good freshman or sophomore players you have to a place like Clemson, Duke or North Carolina at any time.”

Brownell says if the rule changes are too drastic, it could change recruiting to a point that he doesn’t even know if you would be able to recruit high school kids anymore.

“You would just keep recruiting off college rosters,” he said. “So I don’t really like that part of it, but I will certainly wait and hear a little bit more about what some other folks are saying when we meet.”

Brownell says he understands the idea of doing more things for student athletes and he is for most of it, including stipends and the extra days off.

“I think those things have been good things,” he said. “I’m not really for paying players. I don’t know where it is going to go. I think the law is involved and the courts are involved so I think that has a lot of people scared. We are going to have to wait and see what they say.”

The ACC Spring Meetings will run through Thursday.