California LB to get Venables visit, return to Clemson

Early last month, class of 2019 linebacker Spencer Lytle traveled more than 2,000 miles from his hometown in California to visit Clemson.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables will soon return the favor with a visit to the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco standout. According to Lytle, Venables is expected to be at his school tomorrow.

“I had a great conversation with Coach Venables (Sunday),” Lytle said. “He’s coming out to see me Wednesday.”

Lytle (6-3, 215) received one of his 40-plus scholarship offers from Clemson in February and continues to be recruited hard by Venables.

“Coach Venables and I communicate all the time,” Lytle said. “Coach Venables has been awesome from the start communicating with me and my parents about Clemson.

“He makes sure I know he wants me to commit to Clemson. He loves the way I play the game and I fit what Clemson is looking for in ability, character and academics.”

After checking out Clemson for the first time on April 5 and 6, Lytle plans to return for another visit next month.

“It will definitely be in June,” he said. “Coach Venables is sending a few dates over to nail it down.”

What is he looking to get out of that visit?

“Spending more time with the staff, players and have a few academic meetings,” Lytle said. “Really just take it in again, as it is in my top schools.”

Lytle is slated to visit Wisconsin (June 8-10) and Notre Dame (June 15-17) next month as well. Both of those will be official visits.

Besides Clemson, Lytle made trips to Wisconsin and Notre Dame in early April after visiting Texas and Texas A&M in late March. He also went to TCU earlier this year.

Lytle said he is “strongly leaning” toward making his commitment decision prior to the start of his senior season, which begins in mid-August.

He is in the process of narrowing down his recruitment, and Clemson remains one of his favorites.

“Clemson is definitely one of them,” he said. “I have no plans at this point to release a list (of top schools) prior to committing, but that could change. I am personally letting coaches know as I narrow down my choices.”

Lytle is ranked as high as the No. 24 outside linebacker in the 2019 class per Rivals. He tallied 77 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble during his junior season at St. John Bosco.