Clemson offers elite Peach State DL

Clemson has offered Marietta (Ga.) four-star defensive end B.J. Ojulari, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Ojulari (6-3, 215) is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 weak-side defensive end and No. 42 overall prospect in the class of 2020.

He has also received offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Vanderbilt in May to go with offers from Auburn, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan, Virginia Tech and Penn State, among others.

As a sophomore in 2017, Ojulari recorded 101 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four fumble recoveries and a pair of pass deflections.

Ojulari is the brother of Georgia freshman defensive end Azeez Ojulari, a former Clemson target.