Elite lineman adds Clemson offer

Elite lineman adds Clemson offer

Recruiting

Elite lineman adds Clemson offer

Elite class of 2020 offensive lineman Justin Rogers reported an offer from Clemson via Twitter on Tuesday.

The Oak Park (Mich.) standout has more than 30 offers in total. His offer sheet features Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, Penn State, LSU, Florida, Florida State, Miami, and others.

Rogers (6-3, 314) is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect from Michigan, No. 2 offensive guard and No. 55 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

He recently earned MVP honors at both a Nike Opening regional and a Rivals camp.

, , Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
6hr

Clemson has another good week as they went 3-1 including two series winning walkoff home runs.  TCI puts a wrap on last week and hand out our weekly awards.     Overall Record   (…)

reply
18hr

Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report. What did the ACC football discuss Monday at the ACC Spring Meetings relating to recruiting?  (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home