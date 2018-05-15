Elite lineman adds Clemson offer

Elite class of 2020 offensive lineman Justin Rogers reported an offer from Clemson via Twitter on Tuesday.

The Oak Park (Mich.) standout has more than 30 offers in total. His offer sheet features Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, Penn State, LSU, Florida, Florida State, Miami, and others.

Rogers (6-3, 314) is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect from Michigan, No. 2 offensive guard and No. 55 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

He recently earned MVP honors at both a Nike Opening regional and a Rivals camp.