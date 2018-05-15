Peach State DB picks up Clemson offer

Marietta (Ga.) 2020 safety Rashad Torrence reported an offer from Clemson on Tuesday night via social media.

Torrence (6-0, 195) visited Clemson for the Boston College game last season and also attended the Tigers’ win over Troy in 2016.

In addition to Clemson, he lists offers from Alabama, Duke, Florida, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.

As a sophomore last season, Torrence registered 89 tackles, five pass deflections and an interception. He also rushed for four touchdowns offensively.

Torrence’s teammate at Marietta, four-star defensive end B.J. Ojulari, received an offer from Clemson on Tuesday as well.