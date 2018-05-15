Radakovich anxious to see how ACC tackles certain issues

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich spoke to The Clemson Insider Tuesday prior to his meetings with the football and basketball coaches at the ACC Spring Meetings at the Ritz Carlton in Amelia Island, Fla.

Radakovich said the ACC was doing its best to make sure everyone was on the same page with topics such as the transfer legislation and discussing the results from the Rice Commission in regards to college basketball and the Adidas scandal.

