Recapping the latest Clemson offers

Clemson’s coaching staff has been busy during college football’s spring evaluation period, which began on April 15 and runs through the end of May.

The Tigers have been active on the recruiting trail, visiting schools to evaluate prospects and extending new scholarship offers along the way. The activity continued this past weekend and on Monday, as five more prospects in the classes of 2019 or 2020 reported offers from Clemson.

TCI recaps the latest offers right here:

Zach Carpenter, 2019 OL, Cincinnati, Ohio (Moeller High School)

Height/Weight: 6-5, 310

Star Rating: 3-star

Clemson offered: May 14

Other Power Five offers: Michigan, Arkansas, Duke, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia

Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell stopped by Carpenter’s school on Monday to drop off the offer. Carpenter (pictured above) hopes to commit to a school this summer before his senior season begins. He wants to make more visits, including one to Clemson, before rendering his decision. He told TCI recently that he feels he is being recruited the hardest by Michigan, Indiana, Nebraska, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Louisville and Clemson. Caldwell and Clemson co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott have been in regular contact with him.

Jordan Battle, 2019 S, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas High School)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 187

Star Rating: 4-star

Clemson offered: May 14

Other P5 offers: Ohio State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Florida, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia Tech, Baylor, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oregon, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse, Wake Forest

Battle is considered an Ohio State lean, with Alabama and Miami among other schools involved. The top-100 prospect has been to Miami several times and is planning to take an official visit to Ohio State next month. Battle told TCI last year that he was highly interested in Clemson, so Clemson figures to at least get a look.

Derek Wingo, 2020 LB, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas High School)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 210

Star Rating: 4-star

Clemson offered: May 14

Other P5 offers: Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia, Florida, Ole Miss, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Boston College

Wingo told TCI that Clemson’s offer is “huge” for him, and that the Tigers are now definitely in his top five. Wingo said he wants to visit Clemson moving forward, “hopefully” this summer. He is also looking to get to Ohio State, Oklahoma and LSU. Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables stopped by his school last week.

Omari Thomas, 2020 OL, Memphis, Tenn. (Briarcrest Christian School)

Height/Weight: 6-5, 275

Star Rating: 4-star

Clemson offered: May 12

Other P5 offers: Alabama, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, Indiana, LSU, Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas A&M

Clemson’s offer came as a surprise to Thomas, who had not been in contact with the Tigers prior to it. He was excited to get the offer and told us he “most definitely” plans to visit Clemson. Thomas, a top-50 overall prospect in the 2020 class, has made trips to Arkansas, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Alabama so far this year. Just a rising junior, he is in no hurry to make his decision and doesn’t expect to commit until his senior year. Some schools are recruiting him as a defensive lineman, but Clemson likes him as an O-tackle.

Kevin Swint, 2020 LB, Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton High School)

Height/Weight: 6-3, 205

Star Rating: 4-star

Clemson offered: May 11

Other P5 offers: Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Tennessee, Miami, LSU, Florida, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Indiana, Missouri, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Purdue, Wake Forest

Swint had been waiting on Clemson to offer for a while, and he finally got the offer last Friday. According to Swint, Clemson has jumped to “number one” in his recruitment right now. Clemson assistant Todd Bates stopped by Swint’s school to watch him work out Friday before relaying the offer through his coach. Swint intends to visit Clemson again after adding the offer. He was most recently on campus for the Tigers’ junior day in early March.

Above photo: Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller offensive guard Zach Carpenter during his visit to Clemson for The Citadel game in November 2017