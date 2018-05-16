Background on Belk transfer, how Clemson handled the situation

The Clemson Insider wanted to pass along some information we were able to get on the sudden transfer of freshman defensive tackle Josh Belk.
As you know, Clemson granted Belk an unconditional release from his scholarship on Wednesday. What exactly does an unconditional release mean?
Under the current rules the year “in residence still exists.” This means Belk will have to sit out the 2018 football season unless a waiver is filed to the NCAA by his new school and is ultimately granted. For more information, go to The Rock.
