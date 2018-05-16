Clemson standing tall for top-100 prospect

After offering him in March, Clemson remains in the mind of Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County four-star linebacker Sergio Allen.

The top-100 prospect in the 2020 class plans to return to Clemson next month.

“I do know I’ll be at Clemson the day before a camp, and I’ll spend the night and the next day I’ll camp,” Allen told The Clemson Insider.

Allen (6-1, 220) received an offer from Clemson during his most recent visit to campus on March 26.

Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, Allen’s area recruiter, has stopped by his school twice during the spring evaluation period.

Allen said he keeps in touch with Bates as well as Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“They really want me there,” Allen said. “They love the type of person I am and how I act on and off the field.”

Allen’s double-digit offer list features Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Tennessee, Penn State and Michigan, among others, along with Clemson.

He isn’t naming any top schools at this early stage of his recruitment, but it appears Clemson is certainly one of those.

“I’ll just say Clemson stands tall,” he said.

Allen said he is shooting to make his decision by the summer before his senior year, possibly as early as his junior year.

As a sophomore in 2017, Allen helped lead Peach County to the Class 3A state title game while logging 104 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, two sacks, seven quarterback hurries, one pass deflection, a fumble recovery and an interception.

He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 inside linebacker and No. 94 overall prospect in the 2020 class.