Florida lineman adds Clemson offer

Fast-rising offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn of Pensacola (Fla.) has picked up an offer from Clemson, he announced via social media Wednesday.

“Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Rayburn’s recruitment has blown up this spring as he’s received offers from Miami, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Stanford, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Louisville, NC State and Nebraska, among others.

Jeff Scott, Rayburn’s area recruiter for Clemson, stopped by his school Wednesday.

Rayburn is planning to take an official visit to Texas A&M next month. He made an unofficial visit to Texas A&M in April and has been to several other schools this year.

Rivals lists Rayburn as an offensive tackle, while he is listed as an offensive guard by 247Sports, which rates him as a three-star and ranks him as the No. 31 offensive guard nationally.

Rayburn is teammates with 2019 offensive tackle Adrian Medley, who received an offer from Clemson in early March.