It has been a wild first month for Clemson's Amanda Butler

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — It has been a busy first month for Clemson’s new women’s basketball coach Amanda Butler, who has hit the ground running.

The Lady Tigers’ new coach has filled out her coaching staff and has hit the road recruiting as she attempts to rebuild a women’s program at Clemson that has been down for many, many years.

Butler, who made her first official appearance Tuesday as Clemson’s head coach as part of the annual ACC Spring Meetings at the Ritz Carlton Resort in Amelia, Island, Fla., updated The Clemson Insider about her coaching staff and what they will be doing, as well as talked about the hot topics of the event and how it could impact Clemson and the ACC.