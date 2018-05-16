Josh Belk officially transferring from Clemson

Clemson freshman defensive tackle Josh Belk has officially announced he is transferring from Clemson University.

The defensive tackle, who was the No. 1 defensive tackle in the country for the class of 2018, announced his intentions on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

“I will be transferring from Clemson University,” Belk said. “I appreciate the Clemson staff, fans and Coaching staff. Thanks to Coach (Dabo) Swinney for the opportunity. Nothing bad to say about the University and my time there. Just feel that it’s the best decision for my family and I.”

Belk enrolled in January at Clemson and had a good spring from what the coaching staff told the media in the spring.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables both praised Belk for his efforts after some of the practices.

“Josh is a good young man from a great family,” said Swinney in a release sent by the school. “Sometimes circumstances change, as is the case with Josh. We are disappointed he is leaving, but I enjoyed being around him the past few months. He did everything that was asked of him and had an excellent semester academically. I wish him all the best in the years to come.”

Belk was ranked as the No. 21 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com and No. 96 by ESPN.com coming out of Lewisville High School. As a senior he had 34 tackles for loss, including 11 sacks among his 116 tackles.

He played in the US Army All-American game.