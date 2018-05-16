Rising Georgia DB reacts to Clemson offer

After visiting Clemson for the Boston College game last September and speaking with area recruiter Brandon Streeter while on campus, Marietta (Ga.) 2020 safety Rashad Torrence knew that an offer from the Tigers could be on the way.

“He told me they were really high on me and to be patient,” Torrence said. “If I kept working hard, the offer would be there.”

Torrence, one of the top rising junior prospects in the Peach State, finished his sophomore season at Marietta High School with 89 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, five pass deflections and an interception.

On Tuesday, Streeter stopped by Torrence’s school and extended a scholarship offer from Clemson.

“Coach Streeter came to our practice,” Torrence said. “About halfway through practice I saw him talking to (Marietta) Coach (Rich) Morgan. A little while later Coach Morgan walked over to me and told me.”

“It feels great,” Torrence added of the offer. “They’ve got a huge program over there.”

Torrence (6-0, 195) said he plans to visit Clemson again this summer.

Clemson marks the 18th offer for Torrence, who has seen his recruitment take off this year with other offers from Tennessee, Miami, Penn State, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Louisville, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Oregon, Vanderbilt and Purdue. He received his first offers from Syracuse, Florida, Duke and Alabama last year, respectively.

Torrence wants to make a decision by the end of this year.

Where does Clemson stand at this point in his recruitment?

“It’s Clemson… They are up there,” he said. “We’ll see how things go.”

Clemson’s defensive prowess under defensive coordinator Brent Venables appeals to Torrence.

“Coach Venables and his staff, they have the defense playing on another level,” he said.

Torrence cited Tennessee, Duke, Alabama, Penn State and Kentucky as the schools he’s built the best relationships with thus far.

He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 14 safety in the 2020 class.