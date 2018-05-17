5-star plans to visit Clemson next week

Since extending an offer to him in February, Clemson has been working hard to get a visit from Horn Lake (Miss.) five-star linebacker Nakobe Dean.

“They hit me up on Twitter all the time,” Dean said of the coaches. “Basically just trying to get me down there.”

It appears the Tigers’ efforts are paying off, as Dean told The Clemson Insider he plans to visit campus this coming week.

“Yes next week,” he said. “I think Monday.”

Dean (6-1, 215) is scheduled to visit Georgia on Saturday and Sunday, so he won’t have far to travel from there.

Having never been to Clemson, Dean is looking to see all the Tigers have to offer.

“Everything basically,” he said. “I haven’t been down there yet, so hopefully I’ll see a little bit of everything.”

Dean, who has over 30 offers, dropped a list of his top 15 schools in March. Clemson made the cut, as did Ole Miss, Florida, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Stanford, Auburn, Florida State, Notre Dame, Duke and Nebraska.

It’s still early in his recruitment, which remains wide open. Dean will be an early enrollee, meaning he will have to sign with his school of choice by Dec. 21, and he doesn’t expect to have a decision much sooner than that.

“I plan on making it in December,” he said.

Dean is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 inside linebacker and No. 27 overall prospect in the 2019 class per the 247Sports Composite.

He has visited in-state Ole Miss more than any other school, followed by Alabama and LSU. Many believe he will ultimately end up in the SEC West, but Clemson will try to make an impression next week.