ACC Announces 2018-19 Championship Dates and Sites

ACC proposes recruiting dead periods in February, July
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney indicated earlier this week that the football coaches were looking into the possibility of changing some recruiting rules to make it easier on the student athletes they are (…)
DE Cash picks up Clemson offer
Clemson has offered Winder (Ga.) Barrow 2019 defensive end Logan Cash, he announced via social media Thursday. “Very excited for an offer from The University of Clemson!!” Cash wrote in a Twitter (…)
Countdown to First Pitch: Pittsburgh
No. 4 Clemson (40-13, 19-8 ACC) @ Pittsburgh (27-22, 11-16 ACC) Fourth-ranked Clemson travels to Pittsburgh for just the second time in program history (previously in 2014) to take on (…)
What does Belk’s transfer mean to Clemson’s future defensive front?
At the moment, everything seems okay on Clemson’s defensive front. The Tigers return three first-team All-Americans in Christian Wilkins at defensive tackle and Austin Bryant and Clelin Ferrell at defensive (…)
Johnson, Fuller excused from first court appearance
PICKENS, S.C. — Former Clemson football players Jadar Johnson and C.J. Fuller were excused Thursday morning from their first appearance in a Pickens County court room in regards to their arrest (…)
ACC Seeding Scenarios Heading Into Final Series
Heading into the last weekend of the regular-season, Clemson finds itself in position to win the Atlantic Division for the first time since 2010 and to have the best overall ACC record since 2006 (the ACC (…)
One of Midwest's best wowed by Clemson offer
Following a couple of dominant camp performances earlier this month, Oak Park (Mich.) four-star lineman Justin Rogers received an offer from Clemson on Tuesday. “My coach told me I had the Clemson (…)
Clemson earns school record 7 APR Awards
For the second straight year, Clemson set a new school record as seven programs were honored for outstanding academic achievement as part of the NCAA Academic Performance Public Recognition Awards. Baseball, (…)
Rising Georgia DB reacts to Clemson offer
After visiting Clemson for the Boston College game last September and speaking with area recruiter Brandon Streeter while on campus, Marietta (Ga.) 2020 safety Rashad Torrence knew that an offer from the (…)