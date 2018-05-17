ACC proposes recruiting dead periods in February, July

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney indicated earlier this week that the football coaches were looking into the possibility of changing some recruiting rules to make it easier on the student athletes they are recruiting as well as the coaches themselves.

On Thursday, Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford told the media as the league wrapped up its annual spring meetings, the ACC wants to propose football legislation that creates recruiting dead periods in February and July, restricts spring recruiting period to four out of six weeks from the current six weeks and prohibits verbal offers to prospects before Sept. 1 of their junior year.

Swofford indicated this is largely the fallout from the December signing period, which started this past year, and which the ACC continues to support.

As Swinney reported to The Clemson Insider earlier this week, there were also discussions about the new kickoff rules and their role in the future of the sport, but the coaches came out of the meetings with no recommendations for the rules committee.

“At the end of the day, it all comes back to player safety,” Swinney said. “If the data shows that is the most significant play where people are injured and so forth … they are looking to make the game safer.”

In basketball news, the ACC will propose legislation to expand the NCAA men’s basketball tournament from 68 to 72 teams in the future.

According to Swofford it would create a second set of First Four games in the western half of the country to go with the First Four games already played in Dayton, Ohio.

The league also wishes to move back the 3-point line, widening the lane and having the shot clock reset to 20 seconds after offensive rebounds.

Swofford spoke to reporters at the conclusion of the league’s spring meetings Thursday at the Ritz Carlton in Amelia Island, Fla. The meetings began on Monday.

The ACC Commissioner also indicated that the league’s TV channel is on track to launch in August of 2019, and the league is happy with the progress they have made to this point.