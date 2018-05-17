ACC Seeding Scenarios Heading Into Final Series

Heading into the last weekend of the regular-season, Clemson finds itself in position to win the Atlantic Division for the first time since 2010 and to have the best overall ACC record since 2006 (the ACC does not recognize an overall regular-season champion). The Tigers currently sit in a first-place tie with North Carolina at 19-8 and have secured a top-four seed at next week’s ACC Baseball Championship in Durham. TCI looks at what Clemson needs to happen in order to win both the Atlantic Division and finish with the best record in the conference to earn the #1 overall seed.

2018 ACC Baseball Championship Standings

A look at the ACC Baseball Championship seeds if tournament play started today:

Seed Team ACC Win % 1 North Carolina 19-8 .704 2 Clemson 19-8 .704 3 NC State 18-9 .667 4 Duke 17-9 .654 5 Louisville 15-12 .556 6 Florida State 14-12 .538 7 Miami (FL) 14-13 .519 8 Notre Dame 12-15 .444 9 Georgia Tech 12-15 .444 10 Virginia 11-16 .407 11 Wake Forest 11-16 .407 12 Pittsburgh 11-16 .407 ——————————— 13 Virginia Tech 8-16 .333 14 Boston College 7-20 .259

Pool A Seeds: 1, 8, 12 Pool B Seeds: 2, 7, 11

Pool C Seeds: 3, 6, 10 Pool D Seeds: 4, 5, 9

Upcoming ACC Schedule

Matchup Thu Fri Sat Boston College @ Miami (FL) 7:00 7:00 1:00 Clemson @ Pittsburgh 6:00 3:00 1:00 Duke @ Georgia Tech 7:00 6:00 1:00 NC State @ Florida State 6:00 6:00 1:00 Notre Dame @ Louisville 6:00 6:00 1:00 Virginia @ Wake Forest 6:00 6:00 1:00 Virginia Tech @ North Carolina 6:00 6:00 2:00

Atlantic Division Title Scenarios (assumes all games played):

In order to win the Atlantic Division, the Tigers must have the same results or win at least one more game that NC State this weekend in order to claim the title.

#1 Seed Scenarios (assumes all games played):

In order for Clemson to be the top seed in Durham then the Tigers must win the Atlantic Division (see scenario above). If they do not win the division, then Clemson will be either the #3 or #4 seed.

The easiest way for the Tigers to claim the #1 seed in Durham would be for Clemson to sweep Pittsburgh and North Carolina to drop a game to Virginia Tech. If the Tigers and Tar Heels tie, the North Carolina would be the #1 seed and Clemson would be the #2 seed so the Tigers would have to win one more game than the Tar Heels in order to receive the top seed.

Duke can only pass Clemson in the standings if the Tigers lose at least two games in Pittsburgh.