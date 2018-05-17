Clemson offers Sunshine State defender

Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips 2020 linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. reported an offer from Clemson via Twitter on Thursday.

Dix (6-0, 205) has also picked up an offer from Ohio State this month to go with other offers from Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Louisville, Indiana, FAU and Bowling Green.

As a sophomore last season, Dix posted 130 total tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries en route to All-State honors in the 8A classification.

He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 23 outside linebacker in the class of 2020.