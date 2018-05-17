Clemson pounds Pitt for ninth straight ACC road win

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Patrick Cromwell and Logan Davidson both hit a pair of home runs and Spencer Strider won his first weekend start as the Tigers pounded Pitt 16-6 Thursday night. The win was the ninth straight ACC road win.

Clemson stormed in front in the third inning at Charles Cost Field. With one out Jordan Greene walked. Logan Davidson singled to right advancing Greene to third. Kyle Wilkie singled to score Greene. Seth Beer singled to score Davidson. Chris Williams singled to score Wilkie and Beer. Patrick Cromwell followed with a two-run home run just over the wall in right and the Tigers led 6-1.

The Tigers added to their lead in the fourth inning. With one out Logan Davidson hit a shot and reached on what was ruled an error. Seth Beer doubled down the right field line to score Davidson all the way from first. After the top of the fourth Clemson led 7-1.

Pitt plated one run in the fifth to make it 7-2.

The Tigers added some insurance in the sixth. Logan Davidson led off with a home run, his 12th on the season. With one out Seth Beer walked followed by a Cromwell walk. Drew Wharton reached on an error scoring Beer and the lead was 9-2.

Pitt cut the lead to three after scoring four in the bottom of the sixth.

The Tigers wasted no time stretching the lead again. With one out Jordan Greene singled to left. Logan Davidson smashed a two-run bomb, his 13th of the season, to right center to make it 11-6.

Patrick Cromwell hit his second home run of the game, a solo shot, in the eighth to push the lead to 12-6.

Sam Hall joined the home run party in the top of the ninth with a solo shot. It was Sam’s second of the season. Seth Beer hit his 17th home run of the in he ninth. The two-run bomb headed towards the parking deck in right center. Chris Williams and Patrick Cromwell strung together two doubles to add another run.

Clemson moved to 41-13 overall with the win and 20-8 in the ACC. The Tigers and Panthers are scheduled to play game two Friday at 3 PM.