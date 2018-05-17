DE Cash picks up Clemson offer

Clemson has offered Winder (Ga.) Barrow 2019 defensive end Logan Cash, he announced via social media Thursday.

“Very excited for an offer from The University of Clemson!!” Cash wrote in a Twitter post.

Cash (6-3, 250) has also picked up offers from Miami, Virginia Tech and North Carolina in recent days to go with other offers from schools such as Wake Forest, Rutgers, Washington State, Syracuse, Army, UCF, Cincinnati and Colorado State.

As a junior last season, Cash recorded 101 total tackles, including an incredible 40.5 tackles for loss and 23.5 sacks.