One-on-One with Monte Lee

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Clemson head coach Monte Lee said the Tigers “swung the bats as good as they could possibly swing them” Thursday at Pitt.
TCI caught up with coach Lee following the Tigers’ 41st win.
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Clemson head coach Monte Lee said the Tigers “swung the bats as good as they could possibly swing them” Thursday at Pitt.
TCI caught up with coach Lee following the Tigers’ 41st win.
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Patrick Cromwell was on fire at the plate Thursday going 3-5 with two home runs and four RBIs. TCI caught up with Cromwell at Charles Cost Field following the win over Pitt.
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Patrick Cromwell and Logan Davidson both hit a pair of home runs and Spencer Strider won his first weekend start as the Tigers pounded Pitt 16-6 Thursday night. The win was the ninth (…)
Clemson has offered Norfolk (Va.) Maury 2020 wide receiver KeAndre Lambert, he announced via social media Thursday. “Thanks to God, My mom, Coach McCain, The entire staff, and my TEAMMATES!! It’s (…)
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Tigers added to their lead in the fourth inning at Charles Cost Field Thursday night. With one out Logan Davidson singled. Seth Beer doubled down the right field line to (…)
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Clemson trailed by one going to the top of the third at Charles Cost Field. With one out Jordan Greene walked. Logan Davidson singled to right advancing Greene to third. Kyle (…)
Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips 2020 linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. reported an offer from Clemson via Twitter on Thursday. Dix (6-0, 205) has also picked up an offer from Ohio State this month to go with other offers (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney indicated earlier this week that the football coaches were looking into the possibility of changing some recruiting rules to make it easier on the student athletes they are (…)
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference unveiled its championship dates and sites for the 2018-19 academic year on Thursday. As previously announced, the 14th annual Dr Pepper ACC (…)
Clemson has offered Winder (Ga.) Barrow 2019 defensive end Logan Cash, he announced via social media Thursday. “Very excited for an offer from The University of Clemson!!” Cash wrote in a Twitter (…)
No. 4 Clemson (40-13, 19-8 ACC) @ Pittsburgh (27-22, 11-16 ACC) Fourth-ranked Clemson travels to Pittsburgh for just the second time in program history (previously in 2014) to take on (…)