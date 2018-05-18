ACC Announces Early Season Football Game Times & Networks

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners also announced the game times and networks for the first three weeks of the 2018 season, except for non-conference road games controlled by other conferences.

Also included in today’s announcement are the times and networks for the Thursday and Friday night contests throughout the 2018 season, except for one game on Friday, Nov. 23.

Duke’s season opener vs. Army West Point, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 1, has been moved to Friday, Aug. 31, and will be televised at 7 p.m. on ESPNU. Other game times announced for nationally televised Friday night games include Georgia Tech at Louisville on Oct. 5 (7 p.m., ESPN), Miami at Boston College on Oct. 26 (7 p.m., ESPN), Pitt at Virginia on Nov. 2 (7:30 p.m., ESPN2), and Louisville at Syracuse on Nov. 9 (7 p.m., ESPN2).

Game times were announced for Thursday night games on ESPN, including North Carolina at Miami on Sept. 27 (8 p.m., ESPN), Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech on Oct. 25 (7:30 p.m., ESPN) and Wake Forest at NC State on Nov. 8 (7:30 p.m. ESPN).

Every ACC controlled football game will be broadcast on a television or digital network. ACC Network Extra is available on the ESPN app.

Thursday, Aug. 30

Wake Forest at Tulane, TBD by American Athletic Conference

Friday, Aug. 31

Army West Point at Duke, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Syracuse at Western Michigan, TBD by Mid-American Conference

Saturday, Sept. 1

James Madison at NC State, Noon, ESPNU

Furman at Clemson, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network

Alcorn State at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m., Regional Sports Network

Massachusetts at Boston College, 1 p.m., ACC Network Extra

Albany at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network Extra

Richmond at Virginia, 6 p.m., ACC Network Extra

Louisville vs. Alabama (Camping World Kickoff, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.), 8 p.m., ABC (previously announced)

North Carolina at California, TBD by Pac-12 Conference

Sunday, Sept. 2

Miami vs. LSU (AdvoCare Classic, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas), 7:30 p.m., ABC (previously announced)

Monday, Sept. 3

Virginia Tech at Florida State, 8 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)

Saturday, Sept. 8

Towson at Wake Forest, Noon, ACC Network Extra

Georgia State at NC State, 12:30 p.m., Regional Sports Network

Holy Cross at Boston College, 1 p.m., ACC Network Extra

William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., ACC Network Extra

Wagner at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network Extra

Savannah State at Miami, 6 p.m., ACC Network Extra

Indiana State at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACC Network Extra

Samford at Florida State, 7:20 p.m., ACC Network

Penn State at Pitt, 8 p.m., ABC (previously announced)

Clemson at Texas A&M, TBD by Southeastern Conference

Duke at Northwestern, TBD by Big Ten Conference

Georgia Tech at USF, TBD by American Athletic Conference

North Carolina at East Carolina, TBD by American Athletic Conference

Virginia at Indiana, TBD by Big Ten Conference

Thursday, Sept. 13

Boston College at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 15

Florida State at Syracuse, Noon, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

UCF at North Carolina, Noon, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

East Carolina at Virginia Tech, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network

Georgia Tech at Pitt, 12:30 p.m., Regional Sports Network

Ohio at Virginia, 3 p.m., ACC Network Extra

Georgia Southern at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

West Virginia at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Western Kentucky at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., Regional Sports Network

Duke at Baylor, TBD by Big 12 Conference

Miami at Toledo, TBD by Mid-American Conference

Thursday Night Games

Sept. 27 – North Carolina at Miami, 8 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 25 – Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Nov. 8 – Wake Forest at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday Night Games

Oct. 5 – Georgia Tech at Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 26 – Miami at Boston College, 7 p.m., ESPN

Nov. 2 – Pitt at Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Nov. 9 – Louisville at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Nov. 23 – Virginia at Virginia Tech, time and network TBD