ACC Announces Early Season Football Game Times & Networks

ACC Announces Early Season Football Game Times & Networks

Football

ACC Announces Early Season Football Game Times & Networks

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners also announced the game times and networks for the first three weeks of the 2018 season, except for non-conference road games controlled by other conferences.
Also included in today’s announcement are the times and networks for the Thursday and Friday night contests throughout the 2018 season, except for one game on Friday, Nov. 23.
Duke’s season opener vs. Army West Point, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 1, has been moved to Friday, Aug. 31, and will be televised at 7 p.m. on ESPNU. Other game times announced for nationally televised Friday night games include Georgia Tech at Louisville on Oct. 5 (7 p.m., ESPN), Miami at Boston College on Oct. 26 (7 p.m., ESPN), Pitt at Virginia on Nov. 2 (7:30 p.m., ESPN2), and Louisville at Syracuse on Nov. 9 (7 p.m., ESPN2).
Game times were announced for Thursday night games on ESPN, including North Carolina at Miami on Sept. 27 (8 p.m., ESPN), Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech on Oct. 25 (7:30 p.m., ESPN) and Wake Forest at NC State on Nov. 8 (7:30 p.m. ESPN).
Every ACC controlled football game will be broadcast on a television or digital network. ACC Network Extra is available on the ESPN app.
Thursday, Aug. 30
Wake Forest at Tulane, TBD by American Athletic Conference
Friday, Aug. 31
Army West Point at Duke, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Syracuse at Western Michigan, TBD by Mid-American Conference
Saturday, Sept. 1
James Madison at NC State, Noon, ESPNU
Furman at Clemson, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network
Alcorn State at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m., Regional Sports Network
Massachusetts at Boston College, 1 p.m., ACC Network Extra
Albany at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network Extra
Richmond at Virginia, 6 p.m., ACC Network Extra
Louisville vs. Alabama (Camping World Kickoff, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.), 8 p.m., ABC (previously announced)
North Carolina at California, TBD by Pac-12 Conference
Sunday, Sept. 2
Miami vs. LSU (AdvoCare Classic, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas), 7:30 p.m., ABC (previously announced)
Monday, Sept. 3
Virginia Tech at Florida State, 8 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)
Saturday, Sept. 8
Towson at Wake Forest, Noon, ACC Network Extra
Georgia State at NC State, 12:30 p.m., Regional Sports Network
Holy Cross at Boston College, 1 p.m., ACC Network Extra
William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., ACC Network Extra
Wagner at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network Extra
Savannah State at Miami, 6 p.m., ACC Network Extra
Indiana State at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACC Network Extra
Samford at Florida State, 7:20 p.m., ACC Network
Penn State at Pitt, 8 p.m., ABC (previously announced)
Clemson at Texas A&M, TBD by Southeastern Conference
Duke at Northwestern, TBD by Big Ten Conference
Georgia Tech at USF, TBD by American Athletic Conference
North Carolina at East Carolina, TBD by American Athletic Conference
Virginia at Indiana, TBD by Big Ten Conference
Thursday, Sept. 13
Boston College at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 15
Florida State at Syracuse, Noon, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
UCF at North Carolina, Noon, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
East Carolina at Virginia Tech, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network
Georgia Tech at Pitt, 12:30 p.m., Regional Sports Network
Ohio at Virginia, 3 p.m., ACC Network Extra
Georgia Southern at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
West Virginia at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Western Kentucky at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., Regional Sports Network
Duke at Baylor, TBD by Big 12 Conference
Miami at Toledo, TBD by Mid-American Conference
Thursday Night Games
Sept. 27 – North Carolina at Miami, 8 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 25 – Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Nov. 8 – Wake Forest at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Friday Night Games
Oct. 5 – Georgia Tech at Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 26 – Miami at Boston College, 7 p.m., ESPN
Nov. 2 – Pitt at Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Nov. 9 – Louisville at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Nov. 23 – Virginia at Virginia Tech, time and network TBD

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
51m

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Logan Davidson has been a key factor in the success of the Clemson lineup the past two seasons. But now, the shortstop has made history. Davidson became the first player in the (…)

reply
12hr

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Clemson head coach Monte Lee said the Tigers “swung the bats as good as they could possibly swing them” Thursday at Pitt. TCI caught up with coach Lee following the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home