ACC Announces Early Season Football Game Times & Networks

Davidson makes Clemson history
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Logan Davidson has been a key factor in the success of the Clemson lineup the past two seasons. But now, the shortstop has made history. Davidson became the first player in the (…)
Brownell: ‘Next 12 to 24 months critical time in college basketball’
Brad Brownell says the next 12 to 24 months is going to be a critical time in college basketball. On the heels of the FBI investigation into the summer recruiting tournaments involving big-name shoe companies (…)
One-on-One with Monte Lee
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Clemson head coach Monte Lee said the Tigers “swung the bats as good as they could possibly swing them” Thursday at Pitt. TCI caught up with coach Lee following the (…)
One-on-One with Patrick Cromwell
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Patrick Cromwell was on fire at the plate Thursday going 3-5 with two home runs and four RBIs. TCI caught up with Cromwell at Charles Cost Field following the win over Pitt.
Clemson pounds Pitt for ninth straight ACC road win
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Patrick Cromwell and Logan Davidson both hit a pair of home runs and Spencer Strider won his first weekend start as the Tigers pounded Pitt 16-6 Thursday night. The win was the ninth (…)
Clemson offers top 2020 receiver
Clemson has offered Norfolk (Va.) Maury 2020 wide receiver KeAndre Lambert, he announced via social media Thursday. “Thanks to God, My mom, Coach McCain, The entire staff, and my TEAMMATES!! It’s (…)
Beer adds to Tigers' lead in fourth
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Tigers added to their lead in the fourth inning at Charles Cost Field Thursday night. With one out Logan Davidson singled. Seth Beer doubled down the right field line to (…)
Clemson grabs the lead in the third
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Clemson trailed by one going to the top of the third at Charles Cost Field. With one out Jordan Greene walked. Logan Davidson singled to right advancing Greene to third. Kyle (…)
Clemson offers Sunshine State defender
Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips 2020 linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. reported an offer from Clemson via Twitter on Thursday. Dix (6-0, 205) has also picked up an offer from Ohio State this month to go with other offers (…)