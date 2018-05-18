ACC scenarios with two games to play

With two games remaining in ACC play, fourth-ranked Clemson finds itself in position to win the Atlantic Division for the first time since 2010 and to have the best overall ACC record since 2006 (the ACC does not recognize an overall regular-season champion).

The Tigers (41-13, 20-8 ACC) currently sit in a first-place tie with North Carolina at 20-8 and have secured a top-four seed at next week’s ACC Baseball Championship in Durham.

The Clemson Insider looks at what Clemson needs to happen in order to win both the Atlantic Division and finish with the best record in the conference to earn the No. 1 overall seed.

2018 ACC Baseball Championship Standings

A look at the ACC Baseball Championship seeds if tournament play started today:

Seed Team ACC Win % 1 North Carolina 20-8 .714 2 Clemson 20-8 .704 3 NC State 18-10 .643 4 Duke 17-10 .630 5 Louisville 16-12 .571 6 Florida State 15-12 .556 7 Miami (FL) 15-13 .536 8 Georgia Tech 13-15 .464 9 Notre Dame 12-16 .429 10 Wake Forest 12-16 .429 11 Pittsburgh 11-17 .393 12 Virginia 11-17 .393 ——————————— 13 Virginia Tech 8-20 .286 14 Boston College 7-21 .250

Pool A Seeds: 1, 8, 12 Pool B Seeds: 2, 7, 11

Pool C Seeds: 3, 6, 10 Pool D Seeds: 4, 5, 9

Upcoming ACC Schedule

Matchup Fri Sat Boston College @ Miami (FL) 7:00 1:00 Clemson @ Pittsburgh 3:00 1:00 Duke @ Georgia Tech 4:00 1:00 NC State @ Florida State 6:00 1:00 Notre Dame @ Louisville 2:00 1:00 Virginia @ Wake Forest 6:00 1:00 Virginia Tech @ North Carolina 1:00 2:00

Atlantic Division Title Scenarios (assumes all games played):

The Tigers path to a division title is much easier after Thursday’s results. A Clemson win or NC State loss in either of the next two games with give the Tigers the division title and ensure a top-2 seed at the ACC Baseball Championship.

#1 Seed Scenarios (assumes all games played):

In order for Clemson to be the top seed in Durham then the Tigers must win the Atlantic Division (see scenario above). If they do not win the division, then Clemson will be the #3 seed.

The Tigers are tied atop the overall standings with North Carolina at 20-8. The only way for Clemson to pass the Tar Heels is for the Tigers to win one more game than North Carolina this weekend as the Tar Heels would hold the tiebreaker.