Bowers calls it a career

Former Clemson defensive end DaQuan Bowers has announced his retirement from the game of football. Bowers announced his retirement via Facebook Friday afternoon.

“After months of prayer and thinking, I have decided to hang up my cleats,” Bowers wrote. “Football has taken me places I never imagined. I’m at PEACE with this decision as it is what is Best for ME.

“I look forward to this journey as I embrace the challenges to chase my new goals outside of being a player… I’m thankful to GOD who has allowed me to play this game at a professional level with the talents he blessed me with, my fans, my family, my friends and everyone who has supported me through this journey over the past 20 years.”

After coming out of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School as the No. 2 overall player in the country in 2008, Bowers went on to an All-American career at Clemson, where he became second Tiger ever to win an individual national award in 2010.

That same season, Bowers was a unanimous First-Team All-American for the Tigers as he led the nation with 26 tackles for loss and was second in the country in sacks with 15.5. He was awarded by winning the Bronko Nagurski Award as the nation’s top defensive player.

In April of 2011, Bowers was selected in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he played from 2011-’15.

“I’m forever Grateful to the Tampa Bay Bucs for giving a little boy from Bamberg S.C., a chance to live a dream,” Bowers said. “Edmonton Eskimos I thank you for embracing me with open arms and signing me to a 2 year extension this past March after only a season with your team.. I am forever in debt to the game of football.”

Bowers spent last season with the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League.