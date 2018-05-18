Clemson clinches Atlantic Division with win over Pitt

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Clemson clinched the ACC’s Atlantic Division Championship Friday with a 4-1 win over Pitt Friday at Charles L. Cost Field in Pittsburgh, Pa.

It is the Tigers’ first Atlantic Division Championship since 2010 and first outright title since the 2006 season.

The road warrior Tigers have now won 10 straight ACC road games and will be at least the No. 2 seed in next week’s ACC Baseball Tournament in Durham, N.C.

Clemson (42-13, 21-8 ACC) is now 12-2 in ACC road games this season and 12-5 overall in true road games.

Brooks Crawford picked up the win for Clemson going 5 1/3 innings while giving up five hits, one run and one earned run.

The Tigers jumped out to a lead in the first inning. Kyle Wilkie singled with one out, while Seth Beer and Chris Williams were hit by pitches to load the bases.

Patrick Cromwell walked to score Wilkie and then Drew Wharton singled to score Beer and Williams for an early 3-0 lead.

Pitt (27-24, 11-18 ACC) got on the board in the bottom of the fourth with one run.

The Tigers added some insurance in the eighth. Seth Beer hit a solo home run, his team leading 18th of the season, to center field. After the top of the eighth the lead was 4-1.

Carson Spiers was strong in relief pitching, throwing 2 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball.  Ryley Gilliam pitched the ninth to record his ninth save of the season.

The Tigers’  21 ACC wins are tied for the second best in school history. In 2005 Clemson also finished with 21 wins and the record is 24 during the 2006 season.

The Tigers and Panthers complete the three-game series Saturday at 1 p.m. in Pittsburgh.

