Clemson legacy QB gives latest on recruitment

Clemson is likely to take one more quarterback in its 2019 recruiting class, with one already committed in Avon (Conn.) Old Farms four-star Taisun Phommachanh.

One signal-caller that remains on the Tigers’ radar is local Greenville (S.C.) product Davis Beville, the son of former Clemson linebacker and long snapper Scott Beville.

Clemson assistant Mickey Conn stopped by Greenville High School earlier in the current spring evaluation period and while there, relayed a message to Beville through his head coach.

“He said they are probably going to take two quarterbacks and to be patient but not too patient,” Beville said. “Like if I have a school I love, take it.”

Beville (6-6, 205) earned his first major offer from Pittsburgh last October and has added Power Five offers from Northwestern and Rutgers this month. He also has offers from Cincinnati, Colorado State, Western Kentucky, Toledo, Troy, App State and Georgia State to go with Ivy League offers from Yale, Dartmouth, Harvard and Princeton.

“I’ve got a few top schools and will probably cut my list down soon,” Beville said.

Beville visited Northwestern last weekend and attended games at schools such as Pittsburgh, Duke, Virginia Tech and Clemson in the fall.

He competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp last June and returned for the Wake Forest game in October.

“Its fan base is right near the top,” Beville said of Clemson, “and they get fired up on game day, especially when they run down the hill.”

Along with Clemson, Beville cited NC State, Georgia, Duke and Purdue as schools showing interest besides those that have offered.

Needless to say, an offer from the Tigers would mean a lot to the Clemson legacy.

“Just to have the opportunity to play at the same place where my dad did would be amazing,” he said.

Beville said he could make his college decision as soon as early this summer.

As a junior in 2017, he completed nearly 61 percent of his 322 passing attempts for 2,530 yards and 38 touchdowns against just six interceptions.