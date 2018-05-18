One-on-One with Seth Beer

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Seth Beer hit his second home run of the series and 18th of the season Friday helping lead No. 4 Clemson to the Atlantic Division title and a 4-1 win over Pitt.
The Clemson Insider went One-on-One with Beer following the game:
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Clemson head coach Monte Lee couldn’t have been happier after his fourth-ranked Tigers won the Atlantic Division with a 4-1 win at Pitt on Friday. The Clemson Insider went (…)
Clemson sophomore Doc Redman has been named a Strength All-American by the National Strength and Conditioning Association. Redman is the first Clemson golfer so honored by the organization. He was one of (…)
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Clemson clinched the ACC’s Atlantic Division Championship Friday with a 4-1 win over Pitt Friday at Charles L. Cost Field in Pittsburgh, Pa. It is the Tigers’ first (…)
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Clemson jumped out to an early lead in the first at Charles Cost Field. Kyle Wilkie singled with one out. Seth Beer and Chris Williams were hit by a pitch. Patrick Cromwell walked (…)
Former Clemson defensive end DaQuan Bowers has announced his retirement from the game of football. Bowers announced his retirement via Facebook Friday afternoon. “After months of prayer and thinking, (…)
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Spencer Strider was impressive in his first weekend start for the Tigers leading Clemson over Pitt. TCI went One-on-One with Spencer following the win:
With two games remaining in ACC play, fourth-ranked Clemson finds itself in position to win the Atlantic Division for the first time since 2010 and to have the best overall ACC record since 2006 (the ACC (…)
Last week, Clemson co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Jeff Scott stopped by Maury High School in Norfolk, Va., to check out class of 2020 wide receiver KeAndre Lambert. Scott liked what he saw (…)
The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 4 Clemson’s 16-6 series-opening win over Pittsburgh on Thursday evening at Charles L. Cost Field. What happened? The Panthers (27-23, 11-17 (…)
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Friday kickoff times and television networks for two of Clemson’s first three games of the 2018 season. Clemson opens the season on (…)