One-on-One with Spencer Strider

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Spencer Strider was impressive in his first weekend start for the Tigers leading Clemson over Pitt.
TCI went One-on-One with Spencer following the win:
With two games remaining in ACC play, fourth-ranked Clemson finds itself in position to win the Atlantic Division for the first time since 2010 and to have the best overall ACC record since 2006 (the ACC (…)
Last week, Clemson co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Jeff Scott stopped by Maury High School in Norfolk, Va., to check out class of 2020 wide receiver KeAndre Lambert. Scott liked what he saw (…)
The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 4 Clemson’s 16-6 series-opening win over Pittsburgh on Thursday evening at Charles L. Cost Field. What happened? The Panthers (27-23, 11-17 (…)
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Friday kickoff times and television networks for two of Clemson’s first three games of the 2018 season. Clemson opens the season on (…)
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Logan Davidson has been a key factor in the success of the Clemson lineup the past two seasons. But now, the shortstop has made history. Davidson became the first player in the (…)
Brad Brownell says the next 12 to 24 months is going to be a critical time in college basketball. On the heels of the FBI investigation into the summer recruiting tournaments involving big-name shoe companies (…)
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Clemson head coach Monte Lee said the Tigers “swung the bats as good as they could possibly swing them” Thursday at Pitt. TCI caught up with coach Lee following the (…)
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Patrick Cromwell was on fire at the plate Thursday going 3-5 with two home runs and four RBIs. TCI caught up with Cromwell at Charles Cost Field following the win over Pitt.
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Patrick Cromwell and Logan Davidson both hit a pair of home runs and Spencer Strider won his first weekend start as the Tigers pounded Pitt 16-6 Thursday night. The win was the ninth (…)