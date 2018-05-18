Redman named Strength All-American

Clemson sophomore Doc Redman has been named a Strength All-American by the National Strength and Conditioning Association. Redman is the first Clemson golfer so honored by the organization. He was one of just two Division I men’s golfers honored by the NSCA.

Redman, a Dean’s List student, leads the Clemson team in stroke average at 70.28, on pace to be the best in Clemson history. His 70.61 career average is second best in school history.

Redman has helped Clemson to a No. 11 seed at the NCAA National Tournament, which begins next Friday in Stillwater, Okla. The 2017 United States Amateur Champion has 12 under-par rounds this year and three top five finishes. The native of Raleigh, NC has finished second at his last two tournaments, the ACC Tournament and the NCAA Regional at Bryan, Texas.

In the organization’s release, it said, “Doc Redman has been hard working and determined in his approach to preparation since he arrived at Clemson. He attacks each session with intent and purpose, and takes the initiative to seek out what he can do to continue to improve, whether it’s extra training sessions, mobility work, or better understanding of the resources available.

“His dedication has led to serious improvements in the weight room, and has without a doubt played a big role in the success he has had on the course, including his victory at the US Amateur this past summer. He brings the same attitude to all facets of his preparation, including sleep, recovery, and nutrition.”

Earlier this month Redman was named to the All-ACC golf team. Earlier this week he was honored for his United States Amateur Championship by the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.