Tiger commit's teammate calls Clemson offer 'amazing'

Last week, Clemson co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Jeff Scott stopped by Maury High School in Norfolk, Va., to check out class of 2020 wide receiver KeAndre Lambert.

Scott liked what he saw from Lambert during a workout, and then on Thursday, he called Lambert’s coach to convey a scholarship offer to the stud sophomore prospect.

“My coach got word from coach Scott,” Lambert told The Clemson Insider. “He basically told him how interested him and the coaching staff are in me and my abilities and what I can bring to Clemson. And he told my coach that they usually don’t even offer sophomores, so that’s how interested they are in me, and they would love for me to basically keep them in mind.”

Lambert (6-1, 168) said he leapt for joy upon learning the news.

“My coach told me that I received an offer from them, and it was just a great feeling because anybody would be honored to receive an offer from Clemson,” he said. “So, I was just hopping up and down. It was just amazing.”

Lambert’s area recruiter for Clemson, defensive coordinator Brent Venables, also visited his school last week with Scott. Lambert estimated Venables has been to his school four times since his freshman year.

“He’s been looking at me,” Lambert said. “I always liked Clemson. I grew up hearing about Clemson, one of the big-time colleges, and for them to offer me my sophomore year, so early in my recruitment, it just shows how much they’re interested in me, and I’m just blessed.

“Like I said, it’s just an honor because I know they get the term ‘Wide Receiver U.'”

Lambert is teammates with class of 2019 Clemson commitment Sheridan Jones, a four-star cornerback who transferred to Maury earlier this year from Bishop Sullivan (Virginia Beach, Va.).

According to Lambert, Jones has been in his ear about Clemson since he got to Maury.

“Before he even came to my school, I was already on their radar, so when he got here and he had the offer already, he basically was like yeah, Clemson is the move,” Lambert said of Jones. “Then when he committed, he was talking to me like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to commit. You’re my teammate, you should just follow me, and we could just like turn Clemson up for Maury.’

“I’m not going to say that I’m not paying attention to that, but he’s definitely trying to recruit me.”

Lambert made his first visit to Clemson in early March, when he attended the program’s junior day, and is looking to return to campus this summer.

“Probably around like soon in the summer is when I should go up there, and I might go up there with Sheridan,” he said.

Lambert is slated to visit Duke on June 3 and named South Carolina and Michigan as a couple other schools he wants to visit moving forward.

Florida gave Lambert his first offer in February. Since then, he has collected Power Five offers from Virginia Tech, Virginia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan, Nebraska, Maryland, Wake Forest and Purdue along with Clemson.

It’s early in his recruiting process, but Lambert cited some schools that are starting to stand out.

“I really like Virginia Tech, Clemson obviously, Michigan, Florida, South Carolina and a few others,” he said.

Lambert doesn’t know when he will commit in the future, though he has a good idea of what he’s looking for in a school.

“They definitely have to be great in the major that I plan on going to, great coaching staff,” he said. “I’ve got to think about the class that’s coming in with me, the class of 2020, and it just has to feel right when I make my decision.”

As a sophomore last season, Lambert recorded 60 catches for 1,069 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was named first-team All-Tidewater and first-team All-Class 5 Region A.

This spring, Lambert ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at the Nike Elite 11 Regional in Charlotte, N.C.