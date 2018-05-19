Beer had a big weekend in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Clemson outfielder Seth Beer had another monster game for the fourth-ranked Tigers on Sunday.

Beer led the Tigers with another 2-for-3 afternoon at the plate with 2 RBIs in Clemson’s 4-1 win over Pittsburgh at Charles L. Cost Field in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Beer lined a two-out single in the third inning to score the game’s first run, then an alert Kyle Wilkie, who extended his hitting streak to 22 games with a single, scored on the play.

Beer led off the sixth inning with his 19th home run of the season, which is a career-high. He had a home run in all three games against Pittsburgh and reached base 13 out of his 15 plate appearances this weekend.