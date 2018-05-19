Clemson’s opponents announced for ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Coastal Division champion North Carolina and Atlantic Division champion Clemson are the top two seeds for the 2018 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship, which gets underway Tuesday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina.

North Carolina (37-17, 22-8 ACC) earned the No. 1 overall seed and will head up Pool A. The Tar Heels will be joined by eighth-seeded Georgia Tech (31-25, 14-16) and 12th-seeded Pitt (27-25, 11-19). Pool B features No. 2 Clemson (43-13, 22-8), along with No. 7 Miami (27-25, 16-13) and No. 11 Notre Dame (24-28, 12-18).

No. 3 NC State (40-14, 19-11) is joined in Pool C by No. 6 Florida State (39-17, 16-13) and No. 10 Virginia (28-24, 12-18), while Pool D features No. 4 Duke (39-14, 18-11), No. 5 Louisville (40-16, 18-12), and No. 9 Wake Forest (25-30, 13-17).

The ACC Baseball Championship will feature a pool-play format, leading into a four-team, single-elimination bracket to determine the league champion. Each team in the four pools will play one game against each of the other two opponents in its pool Tuesday through Friday (May 22-25).

The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinals, with the winners playing on Sunday in the ACC Championship Game.

Game times Tuesday through Friday are set for 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday’s semifinals are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., while Sunday’s championship will begin at noon.

The complete schedule for the 2018 ACC Baseball Championship will be released Sunday morning (May 20). Visit theACC.com for more information.

2018 ACC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEEDS

Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, North Carolina

POOL A – No. 1 North Carolina, No. 8 Georgia Tech, No. 12 Pitt

POOL B – No. 2 Clemson, No. 7 Miami, No. 11 Notre Dame

POOL C – No. 3 NC State, No. 6 Florida State, No. 10 Virginia

POOL D – No. 4 Duke, No. 5 Louisville, No. 9 Wake Forest