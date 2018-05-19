Fast-rising CB set to visit Clemson in June

Atlanta (Ga.) Maynard Jackson’s Dequanteous Watts is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the Peach State.

The class of 2019 cornerback picked up his first Power Five offer from Pittsburgh on May 6. Since then, he has racked up offers from Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Virginia and Wake Forest, among numerous other schools.

Clemson, Georgia and South Carolina are among other schools showing interest, according to Watts.

Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed stopped by Watts’ school on May 11, and the two later got in touch.

“He said he will come visit me again soon,” Watts said of Reed.

Watts (6-2, 171) is planning to return the favor with a visit to Clemson. He told The Clemson Insider he will be on campus June 2.

“I’m visiting Clemson two weeks from here,” he said.

“Clemson is a great school,” he added. “Whenever they offer me, they would be deep in my recruitment.”

Watts played wide receiver his first two years of high school before switching to cornerback as a junior last season, and his recruitment has taken off as a result of the positional change.

The lengthy and speedy athlete has emerged on many power conference radars and should continue adding offers in the coming weeks.

“I’m open to any school,” he said. “As of now I plan to drop my top six within two and a half weeks.”

Watts said he is planning right now to commit on Aug. 1.

“I’m looking for playing time at my position as a freshman,” he said. “And study wise (academics).”

In addition to the aforementioned schools, Watts has collected offers this spring from Central Michigan, Miami (Ohio), Temple, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Western Kentucky, Colorado State, Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Gardner-Webb, Florida A&M and Mercer.