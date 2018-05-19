Lee proud of what his Tigers have accomplished this year

Lee proud of what his Tigers have accomplished this year

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Fourth-ranked Clemson completed the sweep of Pittsburgh with a 5-0 victory at Charles L. Cost Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers (43-13, 22-8 ACC), who secured at least a share of the ACC regular-season championship, recorded their 11th ACC road win in a row to set a school record and won their sixth game in a row overall.

Ryan Miller (5-1) earned the win in relief, as he gave up one hit and no runs in 1.2 innings pitched. Pittsburgh starter Chris Gomez (2-1) suffered the loss.

After the game Clemson head coach Monte Lee talked about the Tigers win and ACC Regular Season Championship.

