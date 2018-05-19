One-on-One with Brooks Crawford

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Brooks Crawford pitched another outstanding game Friday to lead No. 4 Clemson to an Atlantic Division clinching, 4-1, victory over Pitt.
The Clemson Insider caught up with Crawford on the field after the win:
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Brooks Crawford pitched another outstanding game Friday to lead No. 4 Clemson to an Atlantic Division clinching, 4-1, victory over Pitt.
The Clemson Insider caught up with Crawford on the field after the win:
Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich says too much freedom is not a good thing for a college student when it comes to transferring to another school. Next month, a proposed rule change will go to vote to (…)
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Thursday night it was fourth-ranked Clemson’s bats that led it to a win over Pittsburgh. However on Friday afternoon, it was the Tigers’ pitching and defense that (…)
The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 4 Clemson’s 4-1 division-clinching win over Pittsburgh on Friday afternoon at Charles L. Cost Field. What happened? The Tigers (42-13, 21-8 (…)
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — When Clemson lost at Coastal Carolina on March 20 to fall to 0-2 in true road games this season, head coach Monte Lee and his coaches reevaluated the way they approached road games. With (…)
Atlanta (Ga.) Maynard Jackson’s Dequanteous Watts is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the Peach State. The class of 2019 cornerback picked up his first Power Five offer from Pittsburgh on May (…)
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Currently, fourth-ranked Clemson stands at No. 11 in the latest RPI rankings on WarrenNolan.com. However, the Tigers own 42 overall victories heading into Saturday’s regular-season finale (…)
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Clemson head coach Monte Lee couldn’t have been happier after his fourth-ranked Tigers won the Atlantic Division with a 4-1 win at Pitt on Friday. The Clemson Insider went (…)
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Seth Beer hit his second home run of the series and 18th of the season Friday helping lead No. 4 Clemson to the Atlantic Division title and a 4-1 win over Pitt. The Clemson Insider (…)
Clemson sophomore Doc Redman has been named a Strength All-American by the National Strength and Conditioning Association. Redman is the first Clemson golfer so honored by the organization. He was one of (…)
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Clemson clinched the ACC’s Atlantic Division Championship Friday with a 4-1 win over Pitt Friday at Charles L. Cost Field in Pittsburgh, Pa. It is the Tigers’ first (…)