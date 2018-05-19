Road Warriors continue historic ACC run

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — When Clemson lost at Coastal Carolina on March 20 to fall to 0-2 in true road games this season, head coach Monte Lee and his coaches reevaluated the way they approached road games.

With their three-game series at Louisville following the trip to Conway, they knew they had to fix things in order to get the Tigers to play better on the road. Whatever they did, it worked.

Clemson, ranked as high as No. 4 in the country, went and took two of three games from the Cardinals that weekend to hand Louisville just its second home series loss in ACC play at the time. Two weeks later, the Tigers took two of three games at Notre Dame.

In fact, Clemson (42-13, 21-8 ACC) has not lost an ACC road game since April 6 in Game 1 of the Notre Dame series. With Friday’s, 4-1, win over Pittsburgh, the Tigers have won 10 straight ACC road games and a win today at Pitt would complete a third straight road series sweep in ACC play – a first in school history.

The Tigers swept Wake Forest and Virginia on the road and has won the first two games at Pitt heading onto today’s regular-season finale. With Friday’s win, Clemson clinched the series win against Pitt, marking the first time in school history Clemson won every road series in ACC competition.

The Tigers finish the season 5-0 in road conference series.

“The secret has been our routine,” Lee said to The Clemson Insider. “We really spend a lot of time with our guys with our routine day in and day out on the road. The way that we practice on Thursday, the times that we eat, what we do in the mornings on game day in Game 1.

“We do the same routine all the time. We started it with the Louisville series where we really changed our routine on the road so that the guys are moving around and ready and not laying around in the hotel all day. It seems to be working.”

Overall, the Tigers are 14-5 in true road games this year and have won nine straight road games overall. Their last loss on the road came on April 17 at Georgia.

“I feel like our guys are confident on the road,” Lee said. “We have won some big series on the road and our guys are confident they can play well away from Doug Kingsmore Stadium.”