Tigers beat Pitt for third straight ACC road sweep

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Fourth-ranked Clemson got the brooms out for the third ACC road series in a row Saturday, downing Pitt 5-0 at Charles Cost Field in Pittsburgh, Pa.

The Tigers won their 11th straight road game in the ACC, and finished the regular season with a 13-2 road-record in conference play. Clemson won all five of its conference road series for the first time in school history.

“We played pretty good baseball today, and got the sweep here in Pittsburgh,” Clemson head coach Monte Lee said afterward.

The win also allowed the Tigers to claim a share of the ACC Regular Season Championship with North Carolina.

“What a great regular season for our guys to have,” Lee said. “I’m just proud of our guys and hopefully we can carry some good momentum into the ACC Tournament.”

The Tar Heels received the top seed in next week’s ACC Tournament due to tiebreaker rules, while Clemson will be the No. 2 seed.

Seth Beer led Clemson (43-13, 22-8 ACC) with a 2-for-3 day at the plate, including a home run, two RBIs and two drawn walks. Beer’s home run was a solo shot in the sixth inning and was his 19th of the season, which leads the ACC.

Jake Higginbotham got the start for the Tigers on the mound. Higginbotham went 4 1/3 innings and gave up four hits, one run and one earned run. Ryan Miller went 1 2/3 innings and gave up one hit and no runs.

Clemson broke a scoreless game in the third inning. When Beer singled Sam Hall in for the game’s first run and Kyle Wilkie slid home on the same play as Pitt tried to throw Beer out at second base.

Beer hit a solo home run to lead off the sixth inning. It was Beer’s 19th on the season and his third of the series.

In the seventh inning, Chris Williams singled to right field to score Jordan Greene and Wilkie to make the score 5-0.

Clemson finished the regular season with a six-game winning streak. The Tigers will now wait to learn who their next opponent will be, the time and day in next week’s ACC Tournament in Durham, N.C.